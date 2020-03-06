Get Fluffier Scrambles By Adding Cream Of Tartar

Photo: Claire Lower

One of the most common uses for cream of tartar is stabilizing egg whites in towering meringues, but meringues are rarely an everyday affair. This can result in unused cream of tartar just hanging out in your spice cabinet, which is too bad, because that stuff is pretty expensive. Luckily, cream of tartar’s egg white stabilizing properties can be harnessed to create super fluffy scrambles, something I personally eat much more often that meringue.

You don’t need a lot—just an eighth of a teaspoon for every two eggs. Of course, in order for cream of tartar to do its thing, there has to be something to stabilise, so you’ll need to whip your eggs until they are foamy. I use an immersion blender for this, because it requires much less effort, but you can beat the eggs by hand for two whole minutes if you wish to take the analogue route.

Besides cream of tartar (and a pinch of salt for flavour), all you’ll need is butter for frying. Heat the butter over medium-high heat and, while that’s going, beat two eggs, 1/8th of a teaspoon of cream of tartar, and a pinch of salt together either by hand or with an immersion blender. Once the egg mixture has lightened in colour and is nice and foamy, pour it over the hot butter. Let the eggs set for about five seconds, then move them around the pan in sweeping motions to form large, fluffy curds. Once they are almost completely set—they should still look a little wet—transfer them to a plate and serve with hot buttered toast.