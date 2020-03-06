Definitely Don't Use These Passwords

Image: Getty Images

We all might have a laugh about our boomer relative or colleague who insists on using 'password123' for everything but it's just one of many options hackers always try out first. A Finnish cybersecurity firm has released a new report detailing some of the other common passwords hackers prefer to test out first.

Finnish cybersecurity firm, F-Secure, released its Attack Landscape H2 2019 report and in it, included some of the worst offending passwords our imaginations have thought up. The report said these passwords were the first ones hackers sought out when they were guessing a system or device's password as they were often the most likely to be put in place.

Some of the passwords pointed out on their list included:

admin vizxv default 1001chin sh [email protected] 12345 password ttnet root

'Admin' being in the number one position will not likely come as a surprise for anyone working in a workplace with computers. The others seem a little more technical but there's a reason they're high on the hackers' go-to list.

"The number two password of the period, 'vizxv,' is a default for Dahua DVRs, and two other passwords on the list, '1001chin' and '[email protected]' represent the factory defaults for other embedded devices such as routers," the report outlined.

"Brute forcing factory default usernames and passwords of IoT devices continues to be an effective method for recruiting these devices into botnets that can be used in DDoS attacks."

So, if your password, or some iteration of it, is appearing on that list above, it's a very good idea to change it immediately to something unique. You could also use a password generator and save that long code into a secure password manager. Ditch your 'password123' and '[your name]iscool', it'll save you a lot of heartache.