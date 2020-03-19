The Best Websites You Probably Don't Know About

How To Track The Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Australia

Most of us are pretty set in our browsing habits. You probably have a handful of websites you visit on a regular basis (including Lifehacker, right?) Then there are the sites you occasionally dip in and out of when the mood strikes. Otherwise, you're probably relying on social media for interesting online content. This is a mistake.

There's a treasure-trove of excellent websites out there that don't easily show up on Google. Here are some that you should definitely bookmark - from lesser-known shopping websites to music and media browsing to valuable online resources you never realised you needed.

“What is a website that everyone should know about but few people actually know about?” asked redditor tj007s13. This is a common question on Reddit, but every time it gets new answers. Here are some of our favourite answers from the thread.

Real Life Resources

Music and Media Browsing

In-Browser Software

Shopping

Downloads

Assorted

  • The Electric Typewriter: Collection of long-form journalism and essays, curated according to topic and author.
  • WebOas.is: Tiny portal centred around multi-site search (kind of like those pre-Google search aggregators). Also has pages for cryptocurrency prices, tech news, and other “stocks! weather! sports scores!”-style content.
  • Airport wifi: User-made Google map of Wi-Fi passwords at airport lounges around the world. (Previously on Lifehacker.)
  • Privacy Tools: Compare VPNs to protect yourself while on airport Wi-Fi.
  • The Cutting Room Floor: Wiki of “unused and cut content from video games”. 
  • Lightning Map: Real-time map of lightning strikes. 

Check out hundreds more in the thread.

What is a website that everyone should know about but few people actually know about? | AskReddit

This story has been updated since its original publication.

Comments

  • Bornwithabeard @_dansargent

    I love how this story is called "The Best Websites You Probably Don't Know About" yet about half the sites in the link have a "Previously on LifeHacker"

    0

