The Best Websites You Probably Don't Know About

Most of us are pretty set in our browsing habits. You probably have a handful of websites you visit on a regular basis (including Lifehacker, right?) Then there are the sites you occasionally dip in and out of when the mood strikes. Otherwise, you're probably relying on social media for interesting online content. This is a mistake.
There's a treasure-trove of excellent websites out there that don't easily show up on Google. Here are some that you should definitely bookmark - from lesser-known shopping websites to music and media browsing to valuable online resources you never realised you needed.
“What is a website that everyone should know about but few people actually know about?” asked redditor tj007s13. This is a common question on Reddit, but every time it gets new answers. Here are some of our favourite answers from the thread.
Real Life Resources
- Sheldon Brown’s Bicycle Technical Info: Old-school site full of info on building, outfitting and repairing bikes. (Previously on Lifehacker.)
- Slader: Find answers to homework for specific textbooks. Use this to check your kids’ answers, not to cheat! But get ready for some annoying video ads.
- SuperCook: Tell the site what ingredients you have, and it will tell you what you can cook. (Previously on Lifehacker.)
- GetHuman: How to reach a human at any customer service line.
Music and Media Browsing
- My 90s TV!: Uses thousands of YouTube clips to simulate flipping through TV in the 1990s. See also: My 80s TV! and My 70s TV!
- Every Noise at Once: Explorable network map of musical genres. (Previously on Lifehacker.)
- Music-Map: Same as above, but artist-by-artist. It doesn’t play any music, but I just tested it using Mitski and Sleigh Bells and immediately found three new favourite artists.
- Radiooooo: Stream music from around the world and the last century. (Previously on Lifehacker.)
- Radio Garden: Stream current radio from around the world.
- JustWatch: Search for titles across all streaming services. (Previously on Lifehacker.)
In-Browser Software
- DeepL Translator: Alternative to Google Translate for English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Dutch and Polish. Use if Google’s literal translations are incoherent.
- Ineedaresume: Résumé and cover letter creator (previously on Lifehacker)
- waifu2x: Image enlarger and noise reducer optimised for anime-style art.
- Desmos Graphing Calculator: Replace your TI-83.
- Repl.it: In-browser programming environment.
Shopping
- ReviewMeta: Separate fake Amazon reviews from real ones.
- Fakespot: Same, plus reviews on Yelp, TripAdvisor and the Apple App Store. (Previously on Lifehacker.)
- PC Part Picker: Build a custom PC and find the best price for every part. (Previously on Lifehacker.)
- Product Chart: Compare computers and parts, filtered by multiple specs.
- CamelCamelCamel: Get alerts for price drops on Amazon. (Previously on Lifehacker.)
Downloads
- The Power of PowerPoint: Slick PowerPoint templates.
-
Ninite: Download and install essential software such as VLC, Dropbox, GIMP, Evernote and Malwarebytes, all at once. Ninite (Windows only) shows up on every “favourite sites” list. (Previously on Lifehacker.)
- Noun Project: Search for a thing; get clean monochrome icons of that thing.
- Flaticon and Freepik: More free design assets.
- Material Design: Thorough introduction to the clean, functional material design system. Includes assets, a theme editor, and a lucid educational design guide that teaches principles of interaction, colour and motion.
- mobygratis: Free music from Moby for independent film and video projects.
Assorted
- The Electric Typewriter: Collection of long-form journalism and essays, curated according to topic and author.
- WebOas.is: Tiny portal centred around multi-site search (kind of like those pre-Google search aggregators). Also has pages for cryptocurrency prices, tech news, and other “stocks! weather! sports scores!”-style content.
- Airport wifi: User-made Google map of Wi-Fi passwords at airport lounges around the world. (Previously on Lifehacker.)
- Privacy Tools: Compare VPNs to protect yourself while on airport Wi-Fi.
- The Cutting Room Floor: Wiki of “unused and cut content from video games”.
- Lightning Map: Real-time map of lightning strikes.
Check out hundreds more in the thread.
What is a website that everyone should know about but few people actually know about? | AskReddit
This story has been updated since its original publication.
Lots of good stuff in there.
However, LH, do you think you might change the colour of the URL links as light green on a white background isn't exactly the best to read under some conditions?
They certainly fail the accessibility contrast test. https://webaim.org/resources/contrastchecker/?fcolor=8E9F43&bcolor=FFFFFF
Bookmarking that site - thanks!