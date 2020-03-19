The Best Websites You Probably Don't Know About

Image: Getty Images

Most of us are pretty set in our browsing habits. You probably have a handful of websites you visit on a regular basis (including Lifehacker, right?) Then there are the sites you occasionally dip in and out of when the mood strikes. Otherwise, you're probably relying on social media for interesting online content. This is a mistake.

There's a treasure-trove of excellent websites out there that don't easily show up on Google. Here are some that you should definitely bookmark - from lesser-known shopping websites to music and media browsing to valuable online resources you never realised you needed.

“What is a website that everyone should know about but few people actually know about?” asked redditor tj007s13. This is a common question on Reddit, but every time it gets new answers. Here are some of our favourite answers from the thread.

Real Life Resources

Sheldon Brown’s Bicycle Technical Info: Old-school site full of info on building, outfitting and repairing bikes. (Previously on Lifehacker.)

Slader: Find answers to homework for specific textbooks. Use this to check your kids’ answers, not to cheat! But get ready for some annoying video ads.

SuperCook: Tell the site what ingredients you have, and it will tell you what you can cook. (Previously on Lifehacker.)

GetHuman: How to reach a human at any customer service line.

Music and Media Browsing

In-Browser Software

DeepL Translator: Alternative to Google Translate for English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Dutch and Polish. Use if Google’s literal translations are incoherent.

Ineedaresume: Résumé and cover letter creator (previously on Lifehacker)

waifu2x: Image enlarger and noise reducer optimised for anime-style art.

Desmos Graphing Calculator: Replace your TI-83.

Repl.it: In-browser programming environment.

Shopping

Downloads

Assorted

Check out hundreds more in the thread.

