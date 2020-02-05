What To Watch On U.S. Netflix In February 2020

A Beginner's Guide To Sourdough Starters

Over the next few weeks, cheeky U.S. Netflix subscribers in Australia are getting Anna Karenina, Dirty Harry, Elizabeth, Sex and The City 2, The Pianist, and all seven films in the Police Academy series, plus a buttload more stuff you won't find on the local version of the service. Here's the full list (and how to get access).

Note: This list refers to the US version of Netflix. It has a different library to Australia which changes from month to month. This information is only relevant to readers who access US Netflix using a VPN. Our roundup of new Netflix Australia content will be coming soon.

In original series, there’s My Holo Love, Locke & Key, Love is Blind, the second season of both Altered Carbon and Narcos: Mexico, and the fifth and final season of Cable Girls. (If you haven’t started it, now’s the time to binge-watch.)

In original films, Allison Brie stars an especially creepy movie, appropriately titled Horse Girl. There’s To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You—

a sequel to the teen flick, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before—and a documentary called Road to Roma about the making of last year’s Netflix film, Roma, which earned 10 Oscar nominations.

And be prepared to say goodbye to a few classics. Leaving this month, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Free Willy, the Matrix series, and Trainspotting.

Arriving in February

Here’s the full list of new shows, movies, and comedy specials. Links go to trailers and watch pages for Netflix originals.

February 1

  • A Bad Mums Christmas

  • A Little Princess

  • Back to the Future Part III

  • Blade Runner: The Final Cut

  • Centre Stage

  • Cookie’s Fortune

  • Dear John

  • The Dirty Dozen

  • Dirty Harry

  • Driving Miss Daisy

  • Elizabeth

  • Elizabeth: The Golden Age

  • Fools Rush In

  • Hancock

  • Love Jacked

  • The Notebook

  • The Other Guys

  • The Pianist

  • Police Academy

  • Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

  • Police Academy 3: Back in Training

  • Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

  • Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

  • Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

  • Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

  • Purple Rain

  • Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

  • Scary Movie 2

  • Sex and the City 2

February 3

February 4

February 5

  • The Pharmacist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

  • Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’

  • #cats_the_mewvie

  • Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story

February 6

February 7

February 8

February 9

February 11

  • CAMINO A ROMA (Road to Roma)— NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

  • Good Time

  • Q Ball

February 12

February 13

February 14

February 15

  • Starship Troopers

February 17

February 19

February 20

February 21

  • Babies — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

  • Gentefied — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

  • Glitch Techs — NETFLIX FAMILY

  • Puerta 7 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

  • System Crasher — NETFLIX FILM

  • A Haunted House

February 22

  • Girl On The Third Floor

February 23

  • Full Count

February 25

  • Every Time I Die

February 26

February 27

February 28

February 29

  • Jerry Maguire

Date Unknown

Last Call

Leaving February 11

  • Clouds of Sils Maria

Leaving February 14

  • District 9

Leaving February 15

  • Milk

  • Operator

  • Peter Rabbit

Leaving February 18

  • The 2000s: Season 1

Leaving February 19

  • Charlotte’s Web

  • Gangs of New York

  • The Eighties: Season 1

  • The Nineties: Season 1

  • The Seventies: Season 1

Leaving February 20

  • Lincoln

Leaving February 21

  • The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Leaving February 26

  • Our Idiot Brother

Leaving February 27

  • Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection

  • Jeopardy!: College Championship II

  • Jeopardy!: Teachers’ Tournament II

  • Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III

  • Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III

Leaving February 28

  • My Little Pony

  • Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks

  • Primal Fear

  • Trainspotting

Leaving February 29

  • 50/50

  • American Beauty

  • Anger Management

  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

  • Free Willy

  • Hustle & Flow

  • Igor

  • Layer Cake

  • Rachel Getting Married

  • Stripes

  • The Matrix

  • The Matrix Reloaded

  • The Matrix Revolutions

  • The Mind of a Chef: Season 1-5

  • The Taking of Pelham 123

  • Up in the Air

