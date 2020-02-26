What Is The Best Password Manager?

BUG ALERT: Update Google Chrome Right Now

Photo: Pexels

It’s no secret we’re very into data security and online privacy, and one of the easiest steps you can take is to use a password manager to generate (and store) strong, very-difficult-to-crack passwords. Even if you don’t care about the security aspects — perhaps you think you’re unhackable — they’re an incredibly convenient way to remember your passwords for all the sites and services you subscribe to.

There are plenty of password manager apps out there, and some applications, browsers, and operating systems come with built-in options. Lately, I’ve found myself drawn to Firefox Lockwise, especially since the mobile app syncs with the recently launched desktop version.

I’ve also used LastPass for a bit, and while I haven’t had any issues with it, the service has a blemish or two on its record. We’ve also covered KeePass, 1Password, and Dashlane in the past, which are consistently mentioned as favourites around the web.

Which password manager do you prefer?

We want to hear about your favourite password managers. (If you don’t have one, what are you waiting for? Don’t memorise the same few, terrible passwords; you’re better than that.)

Comment below with your password manager pick(s) and the reasons why they’re your favourite. I’ll comb through your responses (and check out the ones I haven’t used before), then highlight the most-recommended apps in a future post.

This story has been updated since its original publication.

Comments

  • Smiley @smiley

    Ive always used Dashlane and its been great, syncs well and has all the features i need, has defiantly improved my password security since i started to use it.

  • jezzzaaaa @jezzzaaaa

    LastPass free is full of features. Just about to trial the family option to see if it's worth the money. Paid options used to be a lot cheaper.

    Family plan because I can share with more than one person, and the emergency access feature is really important to me.

    LastPass has had its security glitches in the past, but there are bugs in any system and the important thing is how well LastPass dealt with them.

  • lindsay @lindsay

    Bitwarden always seems to fly under the radar in these discussions. I switched over from Lastpass recently and think it is excellent.

  • bundy23 @bundy23

    I moved from Lastpass to Bitwarden about 2 years ago and have never regretted it.

  • paradox @doxxie

    was previously using keepass but recently switched to bitwarden

  • ninereeds @ninereeds

    Lastpass without a doubt. Cross platform, multi device.

    The fact that LastPass doesn't even keep your master password - just a salted hash of it - coupled with PEE (Pre Egress Encryption) on the client means that even if the LastPass servers are compromised the hackers will get nothing but gibberish.

  • phil @phil

    Been a happy Roboform user for a good few years now. Seem to remember they've got a client for every platform/browser I use (including Windows RT and Mobile when I used them - if I recall).

  • SG @sg

    Using Dashlane - so impressed I pay for premium (the only software subscription service I have ever paid for)

  • magani @magani

    LastPass, mainly because it can run on my Android as well as the laptop and desktop (although at a fee). I was ready to ditch it when it was bought by LogMeIn, but they seem to have kept their sticky fingers off most of it.

  • mackereth @mackereth

    I've used KeePassX for years now, on Android, Linux and Windows. I put the encrypted file in Dropbox, making it accessible across all my devices.
    It doesn't auto-fill, but it does make it easy to copy the 'username' and 'password' fields for pasting into web pages, etc.
    Mostly, I like that it's Open Source and therefore unlikely to have any back doors, and won't be suddenly withdrawn or charged a fortune for.

  • Ed Schneebly Guest

    Our organization recently selected a password manager. We reviewed dozens of products, demo'd a handful and tested a few that rose to the top of our assessment. To keep a long story short, the best one (and the one we chose) was Keeper. They beat out the competition on security, functionality, support and of course pricing. It is easy to use and adoption has been a no brainer. The new BreachWatch service is incredibly valuable.

  • Mackerel Guest

    Bitwarden. Free, open source. Successfully went through an audit. The technically inclined can look through the code, no trust needed. Can setup your own servers.

