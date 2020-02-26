What Is The Best Password Manager?

It’s no secret we’re very into data security and online privacy, and one of the easiest steps you can take is to use a password manager to generate (and store) strong, very-difficult-to-crack passwords. Even if you don’t care about the security aspects — perhaps you think you’re unhackable — they’re an incredibly convenient way to remember your passwords for all the sites and services you subscribe to.

There are plenty of password manager apps out there, and some applications, browsers, and operating systems come with built-in options. Lately, I’ve found myself drawn to Firefox Lockwise, especially since the mobile app syncs with the recently launched desktop version.

I’ve also used LastPass for a bit, and while I haven’t had any issues with it, the service has a blemish or two on its record. We’ve also covered KeePass, 1Password, and Dashlane in the past, which are consistently mentioned as favourites around the web.

Which password manager do you prefer?

We want to hear about your favourite password managers. (If you don’t have one, what are you waiting for? Don’t memorise the same few, terrible passwords; you’re better than that.)

Comment below with your password manager pick(s) and the reasons why they’re your favourite. I’ll comb through your responses (and check out the ones I haven’t used before), then highlight the most-recommended apps in a future post.

This story has been updated since its original publication.