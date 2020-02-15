Send Us All Your Questions On Habits

Hello, Upgrade listeners! We’re speaking next week with behaviour change expert BJ Fogg, author of Tiny Habits: The Small Changes That Change Everything, for an upcoming episode. So we want to know: what are some habits that you are trying to make or break? What advice can our expert give you on how to reach your behavioural goals?
Leave us a message about it on our voicemail by calling 347-687-8109. Or send us an email or voice memo to [email protected], and you might hear yourself (or your question) in our next episode!
