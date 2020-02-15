Netflix Is Deleting Over 50 Titles. Here's The List

Netflix Is Releasing Some Seriously Cool Content Tonight

Reclining Your Aeroplane Seat Does Not Make You Hitler

Send Us All Your Questions On Habits

Hello, Upgrade listeners! We’re speaking next week with behaviour change expert BJ Fogg, author of Tiny Habits: The Small Changes That Change Everything, for an upcoming episode. So we want to know: what are some habits that you are trying to make or break? What advice can our expert give you on how to reach your behavioural goals?

Leave us a message about it on our voicemail by calling 347-687-8109. Or send us an email or voice memo to [email protected], and you might hear yourself (or your question) in our next episode!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au building-muscle exercise gyms weight-loss workouts

The Only Five Exercises You Need At The Gym

The key to maxing out the return on investment (ROI) from your gym session lies in stripping out anything superfluous. You should focus on five exercises, sometimes known as the 'Big 5'. Nothing else.
au feature movies netflix streaming tv-shows

Netflix Is Releasing Some Seriously Cool Content Tonight

Netflix is unceremoniously dumping a bunch of movues this month, including bona fide classics like Vertigo, Dazed and Confused and Shakespeare In Love (shut up, I like it.) But it's partially making up for this via some seriously cool additions this weekend. Here is the full list.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles