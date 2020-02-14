The Best Dance Moves For Women, According To Scientists

Netflix Is Releasing Some Seriously Cool Content Tonight

As much as people love to watch you whip and watch you nae nae, a recent study has some other suggestions for you ladies on the dance floor.

The study, published in Biology Letters, was conducted by researchers at Northumbria University who previously studied the most attractive dance moves for men. Now they're back with similar findings for women. You may not be surprised to learn that the best female dance moves involve movement with the hips and thighs, but arms also play a pivotal role when it comes to attracting men.

The video above shows an example of what the study's results suggest is a "good female dancer". And these are the dance moves you should avoid:

So ladies, if you really want to stand out from the crowd on the dance floor, swing your hips a lot, make asymmetrical leg movements and mix in some asymmetric arm movements to top things off. The researchers suggest these moves are more attractive because they demonstrate good health and fertility.

Hip swaying could be a cue for fertility on a biological level, and independent use of legs and arms shows that you have decent motor control. Of course, it also helps to have rhythm, so don't forget about that part. You can learn more about the study at the link below.

Optimal asymmetry and other motion parameters that characterise high-quality female dance [Biology Letters via Popular Science]

This story has been updated since its original publication.

  • luffy_luck @luffy_luck

    Meanwhile we struggle to get funding in the field of medical imaging / cancer screening and probably a bunch of other fields...

    • scrumptatoes @scrumptatoes

      You realise that research and healthcare funding are two completely different entities, right?
      Sure, be pissed about the state of funding, but your current accusation is petty and unfocused.

      • luffy_luck @luffy_luck

        I'm not sure what your point was. However I realized that the research was not funded by any organization (which was my main point) and I recognize my mistake there.

        Last edited 11/02/17 12:06 am
