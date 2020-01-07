Where To Stream The Movies That Just Went Missing On Disney+

I don’t know how you can get through a holiday season without Home Alone, but that’s just me. And The Sandlot? I’d make my kid watch that six times a day to make them relive all the times my parents made me play in the local baseball leagues as a child. And Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides? Let’s all take a moment to hum the song. You know the song.
If you’re looking to watch these movies on Disney+, think again; they were there, but now they are not. Say a quick thanks to the various licensing deals that are causing the back-and-forth, as these movies will surely return to Disney+ once said deals expire. In the meantime, here’s the quick list of what has departed and where you can now acquire these films instead.
Titles now missing from Disney+ include:
Doctor Dolittle
-
Not streamable anywhere, but rentable starting at $US3 ($4) and purchasable starting at $US14 ($20).
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
-
Streamable on Starz and DirecTV. Rentable starting at $US3 ($4) and purchasable starting at $US14 ($20).
Home Alone
-
Streamable on FuboTV. Rentable starting at $US3 ($4) and purchasable starting at $US10 ($14).
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
-
Streamable on FuboTV. Rentable starting at $US3 ($4) and purchasable starting at $US10 ($14).
Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers
-
Not streamable anywhere, but rentable starting at $US3 ($4) and purchasable starting at $US10 ($14).
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
-
Not streamable anywhere, but rentable starting at $US3 ($4) and purchasable starting at $US15 ($22).
The Sandlot
-
Streamable on FuboTV. Rentable starting at $US3 ($4) and purchasable starting at $US7 ($10).
Strange Magic
-
Streamable on Starz. Rentable starting at $US3 ($4) and purchasable starting at $US15 ($22).
The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration
-
Streamable and purchasable nowhere. Sorry!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink