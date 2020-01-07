Where To Stream The Movies That Just Went Missing On Disney+

Everything New On Netflix This Week (January 6)

I don’t know how you can get through a holiday season without Home Alone, but that’s just me. And The Sandlot? I’d make my kid watch that six times a day to make them relive all the times my parents made me play in the local baseball leagues as a child. And Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides? Let’s all take a moment to hum the song. You know the song.

If you’re looking to watch these movies on Disney+, think again; they were there, but now they are not. Say a quick thanks to the various licensing deals that are causing the back-and-forth, as these movies will surely return to Disney+ once said deals expire. In the meantime, here’s the quick list of what has departed and where you can now acquire these films instead.

Titles now missing from Disney+ include:

Doctor Dolittle

  • Not streamable anywhere, but rentable starting at $US3 ($4) and purchasable starting at $US14 ($20).

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

  • Streamable on Starz and DirecTV. Rentable starting at $US3 ($4) and purchasable starting at $US14 ($20).

Home Alone

  • Streamable on FuboTV. Rentable starting at $US3 ($4) and purchasable starting at $US10 ($14).

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

  • Streamable on FuboTV. Rentable starting at $US3 ($4) and purchasable starting at $US10 ($14).

Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers

  • Not streamable anywhere, but rentable starting at $US3 ($4) and purchasable starting at $US10 ($14).

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

  • Not streamable anywhere, but rentable starting at $US3 ($4) and purchasable starting at $US15 ($22).

The Sandlot

  • Streamable on FuboTV. Rentable starting at $US3 ($4) and purchasable starting at $US7 ($10).

Strange Magic

  • Streamable on Starz. Rentable starting at $US3 ($4) and purchasable starting at $US15 ($22).

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration

  • Streamable and purchasable nowhere. Sorry!

