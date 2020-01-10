The Best 'Which ____ Are You' Instagram Filters

Who doesn’t love Anastasia Tremaine? (Photo: David Murphy)

Which Disney character are you? Which font are you? Which Office character are you? Instagram stories are overrun with filter quizzes, I know. Much like Baby Yoda and that song from The Witcher, these will go away—eventually. Until then, it is kind of fun to see what random results you get with these Instagram time-wasters, and there now seems to be a “Which ___ Are You” Instagram quiz for every possible pop culture angle.

These quizzes are the perfect viral sensation, since they’re a pain in the arse to find on Instagram’s service. There’s no simple list of “Which ___ Are You?” filters you can browse through when making a new Instagram story. You typically have to see someone else using a quiz, and you then activate that filter from their story to use on a story of your own.

I’ve done the annoying work of tracking down some of the more popular Instagram filters to give you an easier way to create your own fun stories. To get to each filter, tap on the link to its creator on your mobile app, and then tap on the smiley face icon in the dead-centre of their profile. It looks like this:

Screenshot: David Murphy

Find the filter you want to use, tap on it, and the rest should be self-evident. I wish Instagram gave you a web-based way to find and save filters you like. It doesn’t, so this is the best we can do for now. Ready? Let’s begin.

This translates to “What cat are you,” a question I ask myself almost daily.

The meme that started it all. I got Jafar, which is great.

You’re a wizard, Harry.

Yes, this is one of the few filters I’ve found that you can use with a friend! Double your potential for going viral.

Same deal. Bonus points if you get Carl and Ellie, but no tears allowed.

I think I recognised all of three creatures on this filter. I hope you can do better.

Yes, The Simpsons is still relevant.

As a Harry Potter fan, I like the extra artwork built into this quiz. Also, I got Moaning Myrtle, which is just hilarious.

I was hoping for Helvetica, the Switzerland of fonts.

We’re barely a week into the new year, so it’s OK to still try to predict how 2020 is going to go for you.

I find it more fun to eat the fortune cookies than read the fortunes, but that’s just me.

Be sure to book the bed and breakfast at Schrute Farms for your next vacation. It’s delightful.

Bonus points for the fun use of music on this one, though that means you probably won’t want to run this quiz in class or at work.

I, too, enjoy waffles.

Since there are pretty much a million characters you can play across the various Lego Star Wars games, this is a slightly filtered list.

I promise I’ll get to watching this show this year, though I was slightly surprised that it was easier to find this than any Rick and Morty filter.