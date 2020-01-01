How To Find The 'What Disney Character Are You?' Filter On Instagram

Image: Shutterstock

If you’ve looked at Instagram Stories over the past week or so you’ve probably noticed at least one friend showing off who they might be if they were a cartoon character.

For me, the first one I saw was the “Which Pokemon Character Are You?” filter, followed later by the Disney and Harry Potter iterations. In all three, a box appears above your head when you activate the filter and rotates through a series of options before landing on your fate.

If you’ve gone searching for the filters; however, you may have had a little trouble.

All three of the filters are made by third parties, which means they’re not automatically added to your Instagram app.

The easiest way to get access to the filter (and any other similar ones that come out down the line) is to tap on the name of it at the top left side of the page when you see a friend using it. When you do, Instagram will launch a pop up with a button for you to “Try It.” Tap on that and you’ll be able to try it in the moment.

You’ll also see it temporarily as an option whenever you launch Instagram Stories going forward. If you love the filter, you can save it by tapping the name of the filter (in the photo below “What Pokemon?” Which will bring up the option to save the effect or send it to a friend who might be struggling with finding it. There’s also a link there for you to browse through the effect gallery, which can be a fun way to kill a few minutes/hours.

If you don’t have a friend that’s already using these, here are links to some of the most popular options. These are links to their creator’s profile pages. From here, you’ll need to scroll to the creator’s filter options to find the respective filters. You’ll find those by tapping the smiley face emoji above their photos. And obviously, you should do this on your phone, not on your computer.

Which Disney Character Are You?

Which Pokemon Character Are You?

Which Harry Potter Character Are You?

Once you have them added to your account you’ll be able to share them with friends as well.