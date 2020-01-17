WIN! $4600 Worth In Prizes By Taking Our Reader Survey

Best New Netflix Shows For The Weekend

Taste Test: McDonald's McVeggie Deluxe Burger

How To Make Fried Or Poached Eggs In The Microwave

We've shown you how to make scrambled eggs in the microwave before. You can also make fried eggs and poached eggs in the microwave, and they're just as easy. The folks at CHOW show you how to do it in this video.

For fried eggs (sunny side up for our US bretheren), all you have to do is pre-heat your plate, swish a little butter around on it (both for flavour and so the egg won't stick), and then crack an egg onto the plate. Place the yolk at the top gently so it won't explode, and heat for 45 seconds. If it's not done, keep cooking in 15 second increments.

For a poached egg, take a one-cup microwavable bowl and fill it with a half-cup of water. Crack an egg into the water, cover with a plate, and microwave for 60 seconds. If it's done, scoop it out with a slotted spoon. If not, give it another 10-20 seconds.

Cook Eggs 3 Ways in the Microwave [CHOW]

This story has been updated since its original publication.

Comments

  • dave_lord @dave_lord

    Nope, doesn't work for me. The yolk explodes every time. It coats the inside of the microwave with tiny particles of egg which then get baked on very quickly if not removed immediately.

    0
  • Eggspert Guest

    Pricking the yolk with a fork, in the case of poached eggs at least, seems to reduce the chances of an eggsplosion.

    A bit of vinegar (teaspoon) in the water helps the egg white to set faster, too.

    0
    • poccari @poccari

      Yep, for poached eggs in the microwave, I put a bit of vinegar in a bowl, fill with boiling water, crack my eggs, and microwave on high for 1:40 (change it depending on the microwave).

      0
  • ebms @ebms

    Your "Tip" is causing frustration and a lot of messy microwaves because you used the wrong word.
    Please replace: Place with: Pierce

    0
  • madwog @madwog

    ONE OF YOU GUYS NEEDS TO COME CLEAN MY MICROWAVE!

    1 minute is FAR too long with 1100 watts.... 10 seconds to go and BAM egg all over the place!!!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

etiquette relationships

Break The Ice In Any Situation With These 10 Conversation Starters

Whether you want to start a conversation with a new guy or girl, or you want to get a meeting off to a great start, a good ice breaker can help you make a memorable first impression. It can turn that first encounter with someone new into something wonderful -- maybe even a lasting friendship or valuable partnership.
anzac-day government laws legislation long-weekend states

Reminder: No ANZAC Day Long Weekend For Most States This Year

Australians love their public holidays and when they happen to fall on the weekend, we're grateful when we get the Monday off as a substitute. One of the more sombre public holidays is ANZAC Day and in 2020, it falls on a Saturday. Unfortunately for some, only two states will be getting replacement days this year, meaning most of us will need to be back at work on a Monday. Here's what you need to know.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles