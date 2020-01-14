Install a Whole-House Fan as a Cheaper Alternative to Air Conditioning

If your air conditioning is costing too much this summer, look into a whole-house fan. They cool your home by removing the hot air and exhausting it through windows or soffits in the attic.

By removing the hot air from your home you get the added benefit of air circulation, which aids in preventing indoor air pollution and allergies that can arise from stagnant pollen filled air.

Whole-house fans aren't cheap, but they can pay for themselves after a couple summers of use, with the money saved from your electric bill. They are easy to install but require cutting a hole in your ceiling and manoeuvring in your attic which can be tricky.

The link to the video below provides a straightforward method for installation which shouldn't take more than an afternoon.

How to Install a Whole House Fan [This Old House]

Lifehacker's Workshop column covers DIY tips, techniques and projects.

This story has been updated since its original publication.