Install a Whole-House Fan as a Cheaper Alternative to Air Conditioning

If your air conditioning is costing too much this summer, look into a whole-house fan. They cool your home by removing the hot air and exhausting it through windows or soffits in the attic.
By removing the hot air from your home you get the added benefit of air circulation, which aids in preventing indoor air pollution and allergies that can arise from stagnant pollen filled air.
Whole-house fans aren't cheap, but they can pay for themselves after a couple summers of use, with the money saved from your electric bill. They are easy to install but require cutting a hole in your ceiling and manoeuvring in your attic which can be tricky.
The link to the video below provides a straightforward method for installation which shouldn't take more than an afternoon.
How to Install a Whole House Fan [This Old House]
This story has been updated since its original publication.
And the air that's removed from inside your home is replaced by air from where?
Either air from the HOT outside, or if it's airtight the walls are sucked in and your house collapses on you. Neither seems preferable to an aircon.
No, that is not how it works. So during the day you run your HVAC to keep the house cool. When it cools off in the evening, there is trapped heat in the walls and attic due to the insulation, it holds hot and cool temps.
During the cool evening hours, you open a window on the farthest side of the home turn on the Whole House fan, the fan draws cool air from the farthest room, the pressurized air floods the attic and pushes cool air down into the wall insulation.
If you dont cool off the attic and wall space, the insulation will radiate heat into the home making it warmer. Think of an insulated coffee mug, fill it with hot coffee, dump the coffee, the mug stays warm.
They are worth every penny