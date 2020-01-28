How To Fix The Display Bug In Windows 7's 'Final' Update

PSA: P2 Masks Used For Bushfire Smoke Could Work Against Coronavirus Too

The “final” Windows 7 update, version KB4534310, apparently introduces a new bug that will require at least one more patch to remove. The bug is benign—all it does is cause your desktop’s wallpaper to turn black when you’ve set it to “Stretch”—but it’s still annoying.

Luckily, Microsoft has a couple of workarounds that fix the display bug so you won’t have to wait for the patch if you’re impatient. It’s still funny that Microsoft’s last scheduled Window 7 update will need another patch to fix a new bug, but not all that surprising considering the company’s track record for buggy updates.

Anyway, Windows 7 users who need to fix their wallpaper after installing update KB4534310 can try one of these solutions:

  • Right-click your desktop background, and then select “Personalise” > Desktop Wallpaper. Select one of the stock wallpaper options and make sure “Picture Position” is set to either Fill, Fit, Tile, or Centre. Don’t use “Stretch,” as that’s the setting that causes the bug.

  • If you want to use a custom wallpaper image instead, right-click on your desktop, go to “Personalise” > Desktop Wallpaper, and then click “Browse” to select a custom image you have saved on your PC. Make sure that the background image matches the resolution of your desktop exactly (for example, if you’re using a monitor with 1920-by-1080 resolution, choose an image of the same dimensions). Once again, only use the Fill, Fit, Tile, or Centre options for “Picture Position.”

