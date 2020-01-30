Grab Windows 10's Latest Update To Fix This File Explorer Bug

The Best NBN Deals You'll Find Right Now

Photo: Shutterstock

Microsoft’s November update for Windows 10 (version 1909) added a new quick-search bar to File Explorer that was meant to help users find files on their PC. The only issue is that it didn’t work very well at launch. Numerous bugs made using the search bar much more difficult than it needed to be.

For example, the search bar was prone to freezing, which delayed searches and could even cause File Explorer to crash at times. Users were even unable to right-click in the search bar itself, preventing them from copying and pasting text.

Microsoft left these bugs unaddressed for a few months, but this week’s latest Windows 10 patch, KB4532695, finally squashes these lingering errors. You can download the patch by going to Settings > Update and Security > Windows Update, then click “download” if the file is available.

According to BleepingComputer, installing the patch fixes the freezing issues, and you can finally right-click and paste text in the search bar—though you may have to left-click in the box to activate it first before pasting something from your clipboard.

Those seem to be the only changes specifically made to the new search bar this time around, though the patch includes several other bug fixes and updates. Those looking for bigger changes to the new search bar will have to hold out hope that Microsoft expands its capabilities in the future—but, hey, at least it now works as intended.

