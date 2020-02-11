These Are Australia's Fastest-Growing Jobs

Banks Vs Credit Unions: What's The Difference?

Everything New On Netflix This Week (Feb 10)

How To Fix The 'Shut Down' Bug Affecting Windows 7 PCs

Photo: Shutterstock

January 14th, 2020, was supposed to mark the end of official Windows 7 support, but new bugs keep popping up and demand Microsoft’s attention. The latest one prevents users from shutting down or restarting their PCs, with the OS claiming that you don’t “have permission” to do so even if you’re using an admin account.

This is now the second issue Windows 7 users have encountered following what was supposed to be the “final” Windows 7 update, the first being an odd wallpaper display issue that required a patch. The new problem with powering down your PC is fixable, but dealing with it yourself isn’t an ideal solution. Hopefully Microsoft can issue a patch to fix the bug soon—it’s a big enough of an issue that a patch seems warranted, but the company is also trying its best to end support for the aged OS.

Whether a patch comes or not, the solutions have been found by Reddit users who have been looking for a way to deal with the problem themselves.

Method 1: Create a temporary user

The first—and safest—way to circumvent the shutdown bug is to create a new temporary account. This will need to be done each time you want to shut down your PC, but it’s also the only solution that doesn’t require tinkering with advanced settings.

  1. Press the start button and in the search bar type “Add or remove other users.”

  2. Click “Add user” then follow the instructions to create the new user.

  3. Log into the new user account then log back out

  4. Log back into your main admin account.

  5. Try to shut down or restart as normal.

Method 2: Modify group policy settings.

This should only be attempted if you’re comfortable with this process, as it’s super-easy to mess something up permanently when changing system-level settings. Use caution!

  1. Press Windows+R to open the Windows Run command then type gpedit.msc and click “Run.”

  2. In the policy editor window that appears, go to Computer Configuration > Windows Settings > Security Settings > Local Policies > Security Options.

  3. Find and open the “User Account Control: Run all administrators in Admin Approval Mode” from the right panel.

  4. Click “Enable.”

  5. Press Windows+R, type gpupdate /force and press Enter to run.

  6. You should now be able to shut down and restart your PC as normal, but if anything goes amiss, go back through these steps and undo the changes.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au psychology relationships

Five Subtle Signs You're Being Abused In Your Relationship

When we hear the words "domestic violence", we typically think of angry men with raised fists and women with bruised faces. The reality is that domestic violence manifests itself more often than not as verbal and psychological abuse, which means you could be abusing your partner or the victim of abuse without realising it. Here are some of the more subtle warning signs you should be aware of.
apps communications downloads internet lifehacker-pack music photos software utilities video windows windows-10 windows-downloads

40 Windows Apps Everyone Should Own

There are so many Windows apps out there, that picking a list of the very best, most must-install software for your desktop or laptop feels daunting. We've pored over pages of recommendations, countless forum posts, and lots of comments to come up with this year's Lifehacker Pack for Windows, a list of software champions across four categories: productivity, internet/communications, music/photos/video and utilities.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles