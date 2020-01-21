Coronavirus: What Is China's Latest Virus Outbreak And Should I Be Worried?

Image: Getty Images

A new disease outbreak in China has got the world's health authorities on watch after cases of a newly-discovered Coronavirus have reared up in a major Chinese city. Here's what you need to know and whether you should be worried.

What is Coronavirus?

Coronavirus is a group of viruses, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), that can range from causing benign symptoms to more serious ones like the infamous SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) or MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome). Coronavirus is transmitted from animals to people, called 'zoonotic', and can cause respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties in more mild cases. In the more severe instances, the virus can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

Where did this particular Coronavirus start?

WHO has identified this strain of Coronavirus, novel coronavirus or nCoV, as potentially originating from a specific seafood market in Wuhan, a city in central China's Hubei province. It's significant because the city is a major transportation hub for the region and has direct flights to Sydney.

"The cluster was initially reported on 31 December 2019, when the WHO China Country Office was informed. The Chinese authorities identified a new type of coronavirus (novel coronavirus, nCoV), which was isolated on 7 January 2020. Laboratory testing was conducted on all suspected cases identified through active case finding and retrospective review," WHO has said in a media release on 12 January 2020.

"According to the preliminary epidemiological investigation, most cases worked at or were handlers and frequent visitors to the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market."

How does this Coronavirus spread?

WHO issued a statement on January 17, stating that human-to-human transmission was still being investigated. The statement followed the first reported case in Japan.

"Additional investigations are needed to determine how the patients were infected, whether human-to-human transmission has been observed, mode(s) of transmission, the clinical spectrum of disease, and the extent of infection, including presence of subclinical cases that are undetected with current surveillance," the statement read.

BREAKING: WHO Director-General @DrTedros will convene an Emergency Committee on the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) under the International Health Regulations.

The Committee will meet on Wednesday, 22 January 2020. pic.twitter.com/w3w7ZuoTeG — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 20, 2020

On Tuesday, the head of a Chinese government expert team told state media that human-to-human transmission had now been confirmed, According to AP, China’s National Health Commission said the virus had been transmitted between an infected person and their family members in the Guandong province of southern China on 20 January. Human-to-human transmission heightens the possibility of a more rapid spread of the virus.

The latest figures suggest more than 200 people have been infected with the virus, with cases being confirmed in Japan and South Korea too.

Has Australia been affected by the Coronavirus outbreak?

There have been no reported cases of the strain in Australia as of yet but there are some concerns it could spread to the country with the increased travel to the region for the upcoming Lunar New Year celebrations. There are three flights a week from Wuhan to Sydney, but Australia already has strict biosecurity measures in place.

"The situation warrants close attention and an evidence-based response and there is no cause for alarm in Australia," a media release from NSW's health department said.

"Australia has well established mechanisms to respond to ill travelers at points of entry. Under Australian legislation airlines, must report passengers on board showing signs of an infectious disease, including fever, sweats or chills."

WHO's latest update has advised against travel restrictions to Wuhan or the country, more generally, and DFAT's Smartraveller site hasn't changed any warnings about travelling to China.

Should we be worried about Coronavirus?

Right now, officials say the virus has caused the deaths of two infected people but WHO explained it's been informed both already had underlying medical conditions, which contributed to it.

Given there are no reported cases as of yet in Australia, the threat is still quite low but health departments in NSW and Victoria have issued some alerts to keep Australians informed.

"Under Australian legislation, airlines must report passengers on board showing signs of an infectious disease, including fever, sweats or chills," NSW's health department said.

"Planes reporting ill travellers are met on arrival by biosecurity officers who make an assessment and take necessary actions, such as isolation and referral to hospital where required. The World Health Organisation position does not currently recommend any travel advisory for China, or additional measures at airports beyond our established mechanisms."

We've reached out to the Department of Home Affairs to confirm whether any additional measures will be taken to control the spread of the virus to Australia.

What preventative measures can I undertake to limit the risk of transmission?

While there are no cases in Australia as of yet, it never hurts to undertake some small changes to ensure you can limit the chance of contracting the virus and any other nasties out there.

WHO recommends:

Avoiding close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory infections;

Frequent hand-washing, especially after direct contact with ill people or their environment;

Avoiding unprotected contact with farm or wild animals;

People with symptoms of acute respiratory infection should practice cough etiquette (maintain distance, cover coughs and sneezes with disposable tissues or clothing, and wash hands);

Within healthcare facilities, enhance standard infection prevention and control practices in hospitals, especially in emergency departments;

WHO does not recommend any specific health measures for travelers. In case of symptoms suggestive of respiratory illness either during or after travel, the travelers are encouraged to seek medical attention and share their travel history with their health care provider. Travel guidance has been updated.

Those P2 masks that are great for bushfire smoke also work great as a disease-blocker so if you've already got one, pop it on when on public transport or in busy public places. If you're the one not feeling well, do everyone a favour and ask to work from home or take the day off and see a doctor if symptoms persist or worsen. We've all got a part to play.