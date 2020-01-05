Ask Alexa To Help You Spell Difficult Words

Image: Shutterstock

We all have that one word (or thousand) that no matter how hard we try we can’t remember how to spell correctly. If you have an Amazon Alexa device in your home then the virtual assistant can help you figure it out.

By default, Alexa has a dictionary built-in, which allows it to spell out words for you, provided you’re able to pronounce them relatively correctly.

For instance, you can ask Alexa how to spell something like onomatopoeia or cornucopia.

Before you try, she sadly won’t spell out curse words for you. You’ll have to look those up on your own.

Spellings come back at Alexa’s regular speaking speed, which if you’re typing or writing might be a bit fast unless you’re just trying to double-check your work.

Just like with other Alexa features; however, you can ask her to slow down if you need her to.

Worth noting: When you ask her to slow down you’re setting a new default speed for Alexa on your device going forward. You’ll need to ask her to speed up again afterward if you want her talking at a normal speed in the future.