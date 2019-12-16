What Your Kid Should Have Learned In Their First Year Of School

Every child progresses at different levels, just like everyone learns to talk and walk at different times. With that said, there are certain skills your kid should have mastered by the time they finish kindergarten.
It’s the end of the first year of school for many children and proud parents. Some children may be reading quicker than their classmates, others slower; some can add double digits, others only single. This is normal.
A child’s particular circumstances may affect their learning. Children may have vision or physical constraints; big social, family, or emotional upheaval; or other issues that might impact on progress. This is why comparisons are tricky and the idea of “normal” or “typical” is subjective.
But generally speaking, if your English-speaking child is at least six years old by the end of the year, there are some standard things the Australian curriculum outlines they should know and be able to do.
1. Know letter names and sounds
Children need to know letters are the building blocks of words. They should know individual letter names and sounds (a is said as “ay” and is the short sound in cat; b is “bee” and the short sound in but). They should know the sound of a letter doesn’t change when it is capitalised.
