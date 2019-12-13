Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Keep Your New Year's Resolutions With These Five Psychology Rules

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

What Are Fat Gripz Good For?

Photo: Shutterstock

Our quest to explain every weird thing at the gym has now landed on Fat Gripz, the heavy rubber handles, often blue, that you can wrap around barbells and dumbbells. Their main job is to make the bar harder to hold onto, which can be a good thing.

(Fat Gripz is one popular brand, but it’s often used as a name for the whole category of object. There are multiple sizes of Fat Gripz, plus other brands, like Alpha grips.)

They give your gripping muscles an extra challenge

It’s harder to grip something wide than something narrow. If you’re lifting a normal sized barbell or dumbbell, your fingers and thumb wrap around it. But if you’re lifting something bigger, you need to squeeze with your hand just to be able to hold on. That requires your hand and forearm muscles to work harder.

Some bodybuilders like fat gripz for this reason, because they simply want bigger and stronger forearms. There are also barbells and dumbbells that are made with larger handles (like the axle bars often used in strongman competitions) but they can be harder to find.

They can help you train for thick bar lifts

There are challenges and competitions where you might need to lift something with a thick handle. I once had a meet where I knew I’d need to deadlift a 2" wide bar. I didn’t have one, so I carried blue Fat Gripz in my gym bag, and trained with them on the regular barbells at my gym.

There are also competitions that exist specifically to test grip strength, and if you’re training for those, Fat Gripz can be one of the tools you use. If you’d like to try this informally, r/griptraining is holding an online challenge right now to see who can pick up the heaviest dumbbell with a fat handle.  

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature hidden-gems movies netflix streaming tv-shows

7 Hidden Netflix Gems You Need To Search For

Browsing through Netflix and everything is starting to look the same? We've all been there. It can be hard to find something different to watch so we've hunted down seven awesome movies and shows you won't find on the front page.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles