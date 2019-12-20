Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Keep Your New Year's Resolutions With These Five Psychology Rules

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

It's Time To Secure Your Zynga Account

Screenshot: Shutterstock

I love starting off my day with an email from Firefox Monitor that one of my login and password combinations has, once again, leaked out to the web. Today, it’s Zynga’s turn for mea culpas, and I’m starting to regret all those rounds of Words With Friends I’ve played.

According to Have I Been Pwned, the data breach affects a whopping 172.8 million accounts (as of when we wrote this article), which puts it at 10th place on the site’s top-ten list of biggest breaches—not a ranking anyone wants to have.

If this sounds like old news, it’s possible that Zynga has already reached out to let you know that your credentials showed up in the giant leak. The company technically fessed up to the data breach’s existence in September, but here’s why I’m writing about this now: I never recall receiving any kind of email or notification from Zynga, yet my account credentials—according to Have I Been Pwned, at least—show up in the database of user names, passwords, login IDs, phone numbers, and Zynga user names.

Whether you miss Zynga’s message or never receive it is irrelevant; you can easily check to see if your credentials can be found in the breach. To do so, simply pull up Have I Been Pwned and enter the email address you use with your Zynga account. It’s as easy as that.

And while you’re there, I recommend signing up for the “Notify Me” portion of Have I Been Pwned, which is a great secondary way to let yourself know if—really, when—your email address is associated with any big data breach. (I use Firefox Monitor, which is basically the same thing.)

If you were an unlucky Zynga gamer affected by the big leak—and, honestly, even if you weren’t—I recommend changing your password to something strong and unique. Don’t reuse the same password across different websites, something a great password manager can help you figure out.

Otherwise, Zynga doesn’t offer anything like two-factor authentication to keep your account even safer. The best you can do is to remain vigilant about account phishing attempts, which should cut down (or eliminate) any additional security issues.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature hidden-gems movies netflix streaming tv-shows

7 Hidden Netflix Gems You Need To Search For

Browsing through Netflix and everything is starting to look the same? We've all been there. It can be hard to find something different to watch so we've hunted down seven awesome movies and shows you won't find on the front page.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles