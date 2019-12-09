Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

Keep Your New Year's Resolutions With These Five Psychology Rules

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

Apple Jack And Bénédictine Make The Perfect Holiday Cocktail

Photo: Claire Lower

Apples do a lot of heavy lifting around the holidays. We bake them in pies, drink their fermented juice, and sip on spiced cider. Apple brandy is my favourite vehicle for this particular flavour, and when paired with Bénédictine liqueur, it makes a drink that tastes like a more alcoholic version of your favourite seasonal hard cider.

You can use a fancy apple brandy—like the French Calvados—but I prefer the more apple-forward (and sweeter) Applejack. Honey-sweetened Bénédictine brings some citrus notes, along with nutmeg, cedar, and a little sage. It’s like eating a slice of apple pie under a Christmas tree, and it is delicious. To make it, you will need:

  • 45mL Applejack (or other apple brandy)

  • 20mL Bénédictine

  • 20mL fresh lemon juice

Add everything to a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake until the shaker gets too cold to hold comfortably. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with a strip of lemon zest.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature hidden-gems movies netflix streaming tv-shows

7 Hidden Netflix Gems You Need To Search For

Browsing through Netflix and everything is starting to look the same? We've all been there. It can be hard to find something different to watch so we've hunted down seven awesome movies and shows you won't find on the front page.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles