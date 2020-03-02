Make An Extra Fancy Manhattan With Benedictine

Photo: Claire Lower

Sometimes I get so focused on gin and amaro that I forget about the perfectly good bottles of whiskey I have just sitting there, waiting to be consumed. It’s kind of odd, actually, because I used to be deeply into Manhattans and Manhattan variants.

It’s a very variable cocktail. You can change the whiskey (from rye to bourbon or some other dark spirit) or you can change the vermouth component. Today we’re doing the latter, making a Monte Carlo by swapping out sweet vermouth for Benedictine, a fancy herbal liqueur that’s made by monks. It’s even sweeter than sweet vermouth, so half an ounce is plenty. To make it, you will need:

75mL rye

15mL Benedictine

2 dashes Angostura bitters

Add everything to a stirring glass full of ice and stir until completely chilled. You want to stir a lot here, as this is a lot of ethanol, and the dilution is much needed. Strain into a chilled coupe glass and garnish with a strip of lemon zest if you have it.