5 Tips For Staying Secure While Travelling

How One Australian Company Made A Ghost Ship Sail In Sydney Harbour

Become An Expert Pie Maker With These Easy Fixes

The NBN's FTTC Speed Results Are In (And They're Pretty Damn Speedy)

Party Like It's 1987 - PC-MOS/386 Goes Open Source

Image: virtuallyfun.com

The idea of a multi-user operating system is almost a tautology today but back in the 1980s it wasn't all that common - at least when it came to personal computing. PC-MOS was a multi-user operating system that, like DR-DOS and others, competed with Microsoft's MS-DOS before eventually disappearing at the Redmond juggernaut crushed almost all its competition. Now, Roeland Jansen, Gary Robertson and Rod Roark have put the operating system onto GitHub as an open source project so we can all mess with its source code.

With so many new computing platforms available to us, like Raspberry Pi, Arduino and others, I think the availability of source code has the potential to unleash a new wave of creativity as today's developers look at code that was designed to run on far leaner platforms than today's versions of Windows, macOS and Linux. That older software could run very swiftly if ported to some of those platforms.

The code published on GitHub includes disk images so you can get a system up and running quickly as well as the source code and documentation.

You'll need a complier - Jansen says the repository he has released "does atm NOT include the borland compiler/tools -- not sure if releasing them here is OK". Although that could change of he gets permission to post the complier although he says it shouldn't be too hard to get your hands on them.

One of the fun projects I did for a story a few years ago, at around the time Windows 7 was released was to fish out the media for every version of windows and DOS I had and create VMs for all of them. It's pretty interesting to look back and through the evolution of software to see how far we've come and how some old ideas have come back into vogue.

I still think iOS looks a lot like Windows 3 - lots of icons on a desktop, arranged into name folders.

Now, to remember how to edit autoexec.bat and config.sys files...

WATCH MORE: Tech News
Also on Lifehacker
Planhacker: The Best Plans With Free Phones
Planhacker: The Cheapest NBN Plans On Every Speed Tier
Planhacker: The Cheapest Unlimited ADSL2+ Plans

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature mobile-phones nokia smartphones smh

I Spent A Week Using The $90 Nokia 3310 3G As My Primary Phone

I've been using the new Nokia 3310 3G as my primary phone for a full work week, and it's been like living in a localised time distortion field where I was in 2000 and everybody else was 17 years ahead. As someone with an appreciation for retro technology I thought this might be an interesting — or even refreshing — experience, but it was borderline intolerable.
au broadband feature fibre nbn

The NBN's FTTC Speed Results Are In (And They're Pretty Damn Speedy)

The tech that could revolutionise the roll-out of the National Broadband Network is one step closer to reality. The first installation of a FttDP -- or fibre to the curb -- connection has been completed in an NBN trial in Victoria, and the results are impressive.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles