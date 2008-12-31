Will You Go Text-Crazy For New Year?

Telstra is predicting that 76 million text messages will get sent on its networks on New Year's Eve, and that's before you add in Vodafone, Optus and 3. While some people think traditional communication is better for major events like Christmas, it's hard to argue with the utility of texting if you're in the city centre struggling to find a consistent signal. On the other hand, texting isn't the only high-tech option — if you've got a Net-enabled phone, Twitter and Facebook can also look appealing. How do you plan to communicate tonight? Pic by Alex Sims from Wikimedia Commons