Vodafone Allows PayPal For Prepaid Phone Recharge

Vodafone is now allowing its prepaid customers to top up their accounts via PayPal, a service which will be accessible via its Vodafone live! on-phone Internet access. The account has to be pre-activated for use, and a password is still needed when purchasing to minimise security stresses. Not much help for the segment of the prepaid market which can only pay in cash (read: teenagers), but a useful extra option for everyone else. If you're still a bit nervous about using PayPal, consider adding SMS authentication for payments.