Firefox Mobile Slated for Symbian Phones In April

Mozilla engineer Christian Sejersen announced today that Firefox Mobile (codename Fennec) will be released for Symbian phones by the end of April, 2009—complete with full browsing features. The bad news: Sejersen says we shouldn't plan on seeing Firefox Mobile on the iPhone, BlackBerrys, or Android any time soon due to "technical or licensing reasons." If you're curious about what Firefox Mobile will offer once it's released, check out our screenshot tour of Fennec. [via Gizmodo]