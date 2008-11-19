Got a bill for a pricey premium SMS service on your mobile phone but not sure what it is, or how to get it stopped? The newly-launched 19 SMS service can help you out. Enter the number and the date from your bill, and the site will identify who provided the service, how much it costs, and other relevant details. Most importantly, if it's a recurring service that could potentially cost you a bomb, information on how to unsubscribe will be included — a detail people often misplace. I'd advise against using any 19 services if you can help it, but even if you resist, it's a useful bookmark for tracking what your teenage cousins did with your phone.
19 SMS Tracks Down Costly SMS Services
