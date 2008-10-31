Use The Pause Key To Speed Through IVR Menus



Decoder runs through a useful tip for anyone regularly finding themselves navigating the same IVR prompts (on a calling card, for instance): using the pause function found on most Nokia models, you can type ahead through the relevant menus. Combine that with a speed dial key and you've got one-key convenience. As the video demonstrates, you may need multiple pauses depending on the length of the voice prompts, and some trial and error will probably be involved. For most Nokia phones, pause is accessed by pressing the star key three times; if you've got similar shortcuts for other manufacturers, share them in the comments.