Google Earth For iPhone Surfs The Earth Through

iPhone/iPod touch 2.0 only: Google has released an official iPhone Earth client app for the iPhone and iPod touch, giving your phone a tabletop, slide-and-pinch view of the world. There are only two layers at this moment—geo-located Wikipedia articles and Panoramio photos—and, as you might imagine, the app is a bit of a data hound and best used on a Wi-Fi connection. Having said that, though, there's something irrepressibly cool about swiping your way around your neighbourhood, tiling your phone to angle and scope the terrain, and using your device's current location finder to zoom down on yourself from space. Google Earth is a free download for iPhones and iPod touch models running the 2.0 software upgrade only.