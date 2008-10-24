Gmail Mobile 2.0 adds basic offline email capability, performance improvements, and improved keyboard shortcuts for BlackBerry and J2ME-supported mobile phones. This is a huge update, especially considering offline access is something that everyone is waiting for from a Google-built Gmail client (your IMAP or POP email client doesn't count). The update even adds quick switching between different Gmail and Google app accounts, along with all the rest of the great features that were already built into Gmail Mobile (like threaded conversations and search). Gmail Mobile is a free download, works with the BlackBerry and other J2ME-supported phones. (Raise your hand if you're waiting for Google to release a Gmail app for the iPhone/iPod touch.) We don't have a supported phone on hand, so if you give it a try, let's hear how the new features work for you in the comments.
Gmail Mobile Hits 2.0, Adds Offline Access
