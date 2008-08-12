Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Video explains basic uses of Twitter to sceptics


Once you've become a committed Twitter user and are tweeting like a pro, it can be difficult to explain to sceptical people just why it is you use it, or even how. For those hard-to-persuade friends, the 'How Do You Use Twitter?' video — cut together by the Twitter team with real-life examples — is a good way of demonstrating how Twitter can be useful, as well as indulgent, and offering some examples of specific applications. I particularly like the description of Twitter as "like blogging for lazy people". (I'm weighing up the pros and cons of a Lifehacker AU Twitter feed, so let me know your thoughts in the comments; in the meantime you can follow me at gusworldau if you're curious).

Comments

  • Weazle Guest

    Hey I'll start using twitter if you can give me an iPhone like every single person in this ad.

    0
  • Wallsy Guest

    Nope, Twitter is still a complete wank. All this ad did was further convince me that it's the worthless pile of crap I always thought it was.

    Even if I did have a way to use the internet wherever I happened to be, I'm not so addicted that I would. If I want to get a message to someone I can phone them, text them, email them, IM them, etc. I don't need to constantly broadcast my every thought and nor do I need to hear every thought of anyone else.

    If it's not important enough to tell me directly and not interesting enough to take up more than 140 characters, I don't care. If you want to, you can tell me in person next time we see each other.

    0
  • pd Guest

    Every other person in that video was using a handheld device to post to that site. In Australia, even just posting

    The interwebnet is for hermits who want to occasionally flame people they hardly know for no good reason other than they can get away with it when not communicating one to one with that person. Hmmm actually that sounds like the interwebnet circa 1998 not 2008.

    Ahhh the interwebnet when it was just the 'net. Those were the days. Now it's consumerised, nothing will save us from that tedious minutia that plagues humanity: the compulsion of the masses to communicate each and every thought that spews out of the barely-conscious, unthinking grey matter occupying the cranial cavity in everyone's head.

    Instead of getting the masterpiece of all novels from enabling the billions on this planet to publish - with the interwebnet - we get the opposite: twitter.

    0
  • Angus Kidman Guest

    I suspect many of the mobile posters were using SMS for updates, which is (broadly speaking) about as cheap in Australia as anywhere else.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
alice-in-borderland altered-carbon-season-2 au cursed disenchantment dracula feature ghost-in-the-shell-sac-2045 horse-girl netflix netflix-2020 october-faction ragnarok spectros the-ghost-bride thieves-of-the-wood unorthodox

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

The Game of Thrones was finally won last year and 2019 gave us our first taste of live-action Star Wars, but there's plenty of TV to look forward to in 2020. Netflix has a massive slate of shows and movies dropping in 2020, and here's 16 worth keeping an eye on.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles