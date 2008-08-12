Video explains basic uses of Twitter to sceptics



Once you've become a committed Twitter user and are tweeting like a pro, it can be difficult to explain to sceptical people just why it is you use it, or even how. For those hard-to-persuade friends, the 'How Do You Use Twitter?' video — cut together by the Twitter team with real-life examples — is a good way of demonstrating how Twitter can be useful, as well as indulgent, and offering some examples of specific applications. I particularly like the description of Twitter as "like blogging for lazy people". (I'm weighing up the pros and cons of a Lifehacker AU Twitter feed, so let me know your thoughts in the comments; in the meantime you can follow me at gusworldau if you're curious).