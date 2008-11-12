One of the earliest examples of the novel in English was written entirely as letters from the protagonist, and most new communications mediums eventually end up being used as a structure for fiction (Lucy Kellaway's Who Moved My Blackberry? is a great example of the email novel genre). Guest blogger Brandon J. Mendelson at TwiTip offers some thoughts on his experience trying to write a "Twitter novel", The Falcon Can Hear The Falconer, posted one sentence at a time via a dedicated Twitter account. If you've always contemplated writing a novel but find the prospect of chapter-by-chapter writing and plotting scary, Twitter's inherent brevity and built-in audience commentary might be just the tonic. And if you've started a volume of social network fiction, share a link in the comments.
Tips For Writing A Twitter Novel
Comments
I like the idea of real time twitter novel broadcasting, don't know if it would work for all micro-novels such as NYCrimeStories...http://twitter.com/NYCrimeStories, although it would be interesting.