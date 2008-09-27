Watch Real-Time Election Commentary On Twitter

Last night Twitter launched its Election 2008 site, which is a live-updating stream of commentary by Twitter users who mention any of the U.S. Presidential candidates' names in them. The stream moves pretty fast—literally, down the page as you watch—but if you want to pause on a tweet, just hover your mouse over it. You can also filter updates by candidate by clicking on the Obama, McCain, Biden, and Palin tabs on the right side.
