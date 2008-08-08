Program IceTV using your iPhone

In the absence of a proper free electronic program guide, subscription EPG IceTV has long been the best choice for people who want a proper, easy-to-program guide for their personal video recorder and don't plan to purchase a Foxtel IQ box (or more recently, a Tivo). As Nick over at Gizmodo notes, IceTV has now rolled out a free iPhone application which lets you use your cherished Apple phone to program your IceTV device remotely. Even non-account holders can use it for checking today's TV guide (though there's plenty of other sites that'll give you that feature). The application is free for iPhone 2.0 users. [IceTV via MacTalk via Gizmodo]