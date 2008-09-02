IceTV adds Facebook application

Having recently rolled out an iPhone app, electronic program guide (EPG) provider IceTV continues to expand its platform repertoire with the launch of a Facebook application where users can update their recording schedule, see how their tastes in TV compare to other friends using the service and get program recommendations. As ever, you have to pay to subscribe to IceTV itself, but it still remains the most flexible Australian EPG option in terms of device support. Non-subscribers can get a free trial account to access the basic Facebook service if they wish. It'd be good to see better integration with Facebook itself, but if you're already spending a large chunk of your day on the site, this is a simple way to schedule last-minute recordings.