Google Launches 2008 Olympic Games Site


Google unveils a 2008 Summer Olympics landing page, a clearinghouse for various GOOG tools that are tracking the events in Bejing. See a Google Map of medals, YouTube video highlights, Google News headlines, a 3D video tour plus Sketchup models of the venues, and add an iGoogle gadget that tracks medal counts to your Google homepage. How are you following the Olympics this year (or are you avoiding them altogether)? Tell us what you think in the comments.

Google 2008 Summer Games [via The Official Google Blog]

Comments

  Knut Holt

    I am mostly avoiding the games. I do regular sporting activities myself, but have no interest in sport arrangements. I might look a little at those evnets that have the most sexy looking athletes, but I have no interset in who's winning or loosing or their speeds or marks or scorings.

    0

