Olympic Footage Available on Usenet and BitTorrent

Tech blogger Andy Baio reports that plenty of high-quality Olympic footage is (illegitimately) available for download via BitTorrent and Usenet. Baio compares sample footage from the 2004 Olympics he found on Usenet to a clip from this year's NBCOlympics.com stream, to a high-quality HDTV rip he found on Usenet this year. Unsurprisingly, the pirated download is much higher quality than the stream. Are you streaming, pirating, or just DVR'ing your Olympics fix this year? Let us know in the comments.
