Set Your Chat Privacy on a Schedule



All things Mac web site Macworld details how to set your instant message privacy status on a schedule to help you stay productive during your busy times. Unfortunately there are no IM clients that allow for privacy scheduling, so the article details how to adjust your privacy settings on a schedule using AppleScript. The script, which works with the popular Adium instant messaging client, focuses on the privacy settings, but you could just as easily tweak the script to change your status on a schedule as well. Whatever your preference, scheduling your visibility and status in your IM client could make a huge difference in your productivity and help cut down significantly on interruptions.