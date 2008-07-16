Bug Shooting Does Advanced Screen Capture and Annotation

Windows only: Free application Bug Shooting is a simple but powerful screenshot application designed to make sharing screenshots via email or with bug tracking applications a cinch. In fact, the application is set up to work with several popular bug tracking applications out of the box, but it also integrates with your default email client, Skype, or any other application on your desktop with the right setup. The application supports several markup options and advanced screenshot features—like screen magnification—that we've primarily seen in commercial apps like SnagIt in the past. Bug Shooting is freeware, Windows only, requires .NET 2.0.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink