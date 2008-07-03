3 increases allowances on wireless broadband plans

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

3InternetKey.jpg3 has upped the capacity on its wireless broadband plans, adding two new options and increasing download limits on its X Series plans. New to the 3 arsenal are plans offering 6GB of data for $39 a month or 7GB of data for $49 a month, with a free USB modem in return for a 24-month signup. Capacity on X Series plans (designed for on-phone use with the option of using your 3G handset as a modem for your PC) have also increased, with the $20 plan now offering 1GB, the $30 2GB and the $40 3GB.
While that makes all the plans comparatively better value than their rivals (Vodafone's equivalent $39 plan offers 5GB), the usual 3 caveat remains: if you're going to make use of the service outside 3's capital city coverage areas, you'll get slugged with an obscene $1.65 per megabyte roaming charge. The 24-month lock-in might also be a concern, though this applies to most equivalent offers. If you are in a good 3 reception area, this is a potentially tempting offer, and don't forget you can use it on an Eee PC for a highly portable solution. [3]

Comments

  • jellyware @peter

    be cafeful when choosing a 3 wireless broadband modem if you want to use it with the mighty eee pc. the "soap on a rope" modem works a treat, but the new "internet stick" is not so easy to set up because it is a composite device, it doubles as a usb thumb drives (for the windows/mac drivers)

  • Mark Guest

    Query the price $79 a month for 7GB?

  • Jono Guest

    I think it's $49 for 7GB, not $79. 1GB still isn't much of an increase though for an extra $10 (25%) every month, but hey, I guess if 6GB wasn't enough it's your only choice.

  • Angus Kidman Guest

    Apologies for the typo, fixed now.

