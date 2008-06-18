Skype 4.0 Beta Overhauls Video Chat



Windows only: Skype has released an early beta of their 4.0 release for Windows users, and the best word for it is "bigger." (Odds-on this is the "fundamental change" Skype hinted at earlier this week.) The client itself is now a full-screen affair, putting your contact list at left and offering all the user options in a big central box. Video calls are both literally bigger, with full-screen streams and picture-in-picture chat, and a larger part of the client's focus. Hardware setup has also been streamlined to detect compatible hardware, or recommend it if troubleshooting fails. It's still an early beta—my XP box just couldn't run it without crashing—but worth checking out if you regularly use Skype video chat. Skype 4.0 beta is a free download for Windows systems only (for now).