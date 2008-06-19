Managed conversations may be Skype 4.0's best feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Most of the initial hype around the new 4.0 beta version of Skype centres around the improved video quality and the amount of space the revised client takes up on screen. However, the most interesting new feature in the long term may be the fact that multiple conversations — video, voice or text — can all be managed from the central screen. Alternating between numerous discussions is a major nuisance in earlier releases, so this might be some compensation for the crowding that'll be inevitable on ultra-portables like the Eee with the new triple-width client. Skype 4.0 is currently a Windows-only beta, but Skype hopes to get the gold version out the door later in the year and follow with Mac and Linux versions. (Personally, I'm too scarred by the bugs in 3.8 to test 4.0 just yet, but I'd love to hear any reader experiences in the comments.)

  • Kate Guest

    I have installed 4.0 beta. I did not experience crashes during voice calls yet. It crashed when i went to "directory" at some point.
    Did not have crashes during video call yet.
    And I agree with you, the conversation area is brilliant. I just cant go back to the old numerous chat windows... I hope the version is stable enough to get me through to the next release haha

