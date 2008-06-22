Oprah Winfrey's Stanford Commencement Address



Last weekend Oprah Winfrey addressed Stanford graduates at their commencement, offering her take on how to make the big decision of what to do with your life. This is only worth watching if you're a suckers for this kind of "follow your dreams" stuff (and an Oprah fan), like we are. If Steve Jobs is more up your alley, while you're in commencement address watching mode, check out his great 2005 speech (text transcript here). The Oprah clip's about 30 minutes long, so download it to your iPod to watch at the gym (here's one way to do that), or load it up on your media centre so you can get comfortable on the couch.