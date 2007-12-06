Facebook adds privacy control tool to disable Beacon

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Facebook's copped a bit of flack lately over introducing Beacon, a feature which monitored your activities with certain Facebook partner advertiser/retail sites such as Amazon, in order to update Facebook when you do something like buy a book. Annoyingly, they did not provide a way to opt out of Beacon. The other day we told you how to disable Beacon yourself, but Facebook has now added the ability to switch off Beacon.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerman has apologised about the mistakes they made in implementing Beacon, and highlighted what the company has done to fix things:

"Last week we changed Beacon to be an opt-in system, and today we're releasing a privacy control to turn off Beacon completely. You can find it here. If you select that you don't want to share some Beacon actions or if you turn off Beacon, then Facebook won't store those actions even when partners send them to Facebook."

If you want to turn off Beacon, hit the Privacy link on the top right hand corner of the Facebook page, then choose the "External Websites" option. Tick "Don't allow any sites to send stories to my profile" and hit save.

