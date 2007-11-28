Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Disable Facebook Beacon

beacon.pngPrivacy and social networking may be mutually exclusive but there are measures you can take to protect your personal information. Lately Facebook's been under the spotlight for the privacy implications of its Beacon tool which can link up advertisers and third parties to report things on Facebook, like your purchasing habits. (there was a TechCrunch story on it here).
How to Split an Atom has written up the easy instructions for blocking Beacon, and they are:

  • Download and install the BlockSite plugin for Firefox
  • After restarting Firefox select Add-ons from the Tools menu
  • Click the Options button on the BlockSite extension
  • Click the Add button
  • Enter http://www.facebook.com/beacon/* into the input box
  • Click ‘OK’, then click OK again and you're done.

Tips for the Privacy Minded [How to Split an Atom]

Comments

  • Johnny Guest

    Hello, I think you meant "not mutually exclusive".

    0
  • mark Guest

    could adblock, or adblock-plus be used to accomplish the same?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles