Disable Facebook Beacon

Privacy and social networking may be mutually exclusive but there are measures you can take to protect your personal information. Lately Facebook's been under the spotlight for the privacy implications of its Beacon tool which can link up advertisers and third parties to report things on Facebook, like your purchasing habits. (there was a TechCrunch story on it here).

How to Split an Atom has written up the easy instructions for blocking Beacon, and they are:

Download and install the BlockSite plugin for Firefox

After restarting Firefox select Add-ons from the Tools menu

Click the Options button on the BlockSite extension

Click the Add button

Enter http://www.facebook.com/beacon/* into the input box

Click ‘OK’, then click OK again and you're done.

Tips for the Privacy Minded [How to Split an Atom]