When Does Beetlejuice 2 Come out & Which Spooky Faces Are Returning for the Sequel?

It’s showtime, baby! Beetlejuice is back in 2024 (36 years after the original), and we’re here to answer all your burning questions, from when does Beetlejuice 2 come out in Australia, to which famous faces are returning in the film’s long-awaited sequel.

So, all my strange and unusual pals, consider this your guide to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (or Beetlejuice 2) and everything you can expect from the movie.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: What’s the story for the 2024 movie?

Universal/Warner Bros.

Three decades (or so) after Beetlejuice terrorised the Deetz family and their ghosts the first time around, the pervy demon is called back into their home for another round of chaos.

The synopsis reads as follows:

Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Beetlejuice 2024 trailer: Your first peek at the chaos

The official trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice 2024 has been dropped, and it’s the spooky, stripy mess you’d expect from the next instalment of this classic ’80s movie. Here, we see Lydia’s (equally strange and unusual) daughter, Astrid, rebel against her mother and summon Beetlejuice just for the hell of it.

Beetlejuice 2 cast: Who’s haunting us this time around?

Universal/Warner Bros. Geena Davis, Alec Baldwin Beetlejuice.

Resuming their roles from the original film, we have Winona Ryder returning as Lydia Deetz, Catherine O’Hara as Delia Deetz and Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice.

Joining this trio is Jenna Ortega as Astrid, Justin Theroux as Rory, Willem Dafoe as Wolf Jackson, Monica Bellucci as Delores and Burn Gorman as Father Damien.

The film is directed by none other than Tim Burton, of course.

Are Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin returning for Beetlejuice 2?

If you’ve seen the original Beetlejuice (how could you not have), you’ll know that the story is centred around a couple of sweet ghosts, Adam and Barbara Maitland. Portrayed by Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin, the Maitlands were navigating their time in the afterlife, haunting their former home — which eventually becomes the Deetz house.

Long story short, the Maitlands are the reason for Beetlejuice’s first visit to the Deetz home and if we’re following on from where the first story left off, the couple should still be hanging around the house.

However, it’s been reported by Screen Rant that Davis has confirmed she will not be appearing in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice 2024.

“Ghosts don’t age,” she shared. “Our characters were stuck the way they looked when they died forever, so it’s been a while.”

When does Beetlejuice 2 come out in Australia?

Universal/Warner Bros.

Dust off your black and white suits, people, because Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is slated to come out in Aussie cinemas on September 5, 2024.

Until then, you can find the original 1988 film streaming on Binge. Additionally, the Broadway musical is also coming to Australia in 2025, with music written by Aussie legend Eddie Perfect. As someone who’s seen the stage production in New York, I can see this will absolutely be worth your time.

Lead Image Credit: Universal/Warner Bros.