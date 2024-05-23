10 Hot Ones Episodes With the Best Celebrity Moments

Rarely has there been a better interview concept than Hot Ones. The viral series from First We Feast sees Sean Evans and his celebrity guests sit down to do an interview while devouring ten chicken wings coated in progressively hotter sauces. As it turns out, spice is pretty revealing. The sauces are a weapon of shock-and-awe that Evans uses to disarm his subject, and as a result, the show has produced some of the most meme-able internet moments of the past decade.

At this point there are hundreds of Hot Ones episodes out there and, ahead of the new season kicking off this week with Chris Hemsworth, we thought we’d pick some of the absolute best of the bunch so far. Here are our favourite Hot Ones episodes.

The Best Hot Ones Episodes

Scarlett Johansson

I’ve watched a lot of Hot Ones episodes over my time, but one of the best reactions to Da Bomb sauce (aka the ‘event’ sauce in the lineup) that sticks in my mind is Scarlett Johansson’s. The actress reaches for ice water, milk and even calls in a lifeline of rice and bread to try and cool things down.

Paul Rudd

If you’re looking to re-live one of the most meme-able Hot Ones episodes of all time you have to watch Paul Rudd face the wings of death. Even in the face of Mount Scoville, Rudd still manages to prove he is one of the nicest guys in Hollywood and gifts us with the ‘hey, look at us, who would’ve thought?’ gif. Plus he has the most epic last dab in history.

Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey Plaza’s deadpan wit and humour shine in her Hot Ones episode, where she becomes the only contestant to try and cool things down by snorting milk through her nose. This is easily one of the funniest Hot Ones episodes you’ll ever see.

Lorde

If you want to see an example of true tastebuds of steel look no further than Lorde. The singer doesn’t even look phased as she progresses through the ten insanely hot wings, even when she hits the infamous Da Bomb. We salute a true spice lord.

Kieran Culkin

Kieran Culkin is never not a fun time to watch, whether he be playing Roman Roy in Succession or eating spicy chicken wings. However, I add this episode purely because Culkin drops his delicious cheese toastie recipe and I think everyone deserves to see it.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie runs the gauntlet of emotions during her journey through the Hot Ones sauces, but she also manages to respond with some insightful answers and great Australian-isms.

Gordon Ramsay

Over his lifetime Gordon Ramsay has tasted (and cooked) all sorts of spicy dishes, but he truly has a Hell’s Kitchen experience when eating the wings of death. Although, as a chef, he still manages to drop some pearls of wisdom in his episode – like how to survive spicy food.

Jennifer Lawrence

I would watch Jennifer Lawrence watch paint dry, so seeing her partake in something like Hot Ones is infinitely entertaining. The best part is, of course, the viral moment that swept social media, as Lawrence cries, “What do you mean?” at Evans after taking a bite of the super spicy Da Bomb wing.

Millie Bobby Brown

While Millie Bobby Brown is known for playing Eleven in Stranger Things with a sense of quiet control, she loses it all when facing the Hot Ones wings. Her episode is full of fun questions and even better reactions as she climbs the Scoville ladder.

Conan O’Brien

Comedian and talk show host Conan O’Brien has one of the most-watched Hot Ones episodes to date, and for good reason. The entire episode is unpredictable and full of laughs from start to finish – to the point Evans, the host, can’t even keep it together.

