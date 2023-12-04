Here’s When & Where You Can Watch New Episodes of Variety’s Actors on Actors

There have been some great interview concepts over the years, but Variety’s Actors on Actors series has to be one of the best. Book a pair of renowned Hollywood stars and have them interview each other. It’s simple, but very effective and has given us some of the most insightful and meme-able moments of the past decade.

Variety’s Actors on Actors is gearing up for its 19th season, which will pair up several iconic Hollywood names. Here’s how you can watch from Australia.

How to watch Actors on Actors in Australia

Actors on Actors is broadcast on television in the U.S. which is why it may be confusing, at first, as to where Australians can tune in. The interviews are grouped together into episode form and then air on PBS SoCal, followed by other public broadcast stations across the country. Variety has confirmed the series debut for Season 19 will be January 11.

The series does not have a broadcast home in Australia, but luckily we can still find all the episodes very easily. Each interview makes its debut on Variety’s official YouTube page in full (but you’ll probably also find them all over social media).

All the previous episodes are available in a playlist on YouTube now and expect Season 19’s episodes to be added there in the coming days. The first episodes of the new season are set to drop on December 4 (December 5 for Aussies) with a new episode dropped daily for the next 12 days.

Which stars are paired in Season 19?

Variety’s Actors on Actors series have seen some very iconic pairings over the years; Jennifer Coolidge and Jeremy Allen White, Melanie Lynskey and Natasha Lyonne, Jennifer Lawrence and Viola Davis. The list goes on.

The series gets two drops of episodes a year – one in conjunction with film awards season and the other in the lead up to the major television awards.

Season 19 is focused on the film awards and features many of the stars who are in contention for nominations. It’s set to be another incredible season with an Avengers team-up, a Devil Wears Prada reunion and the unification of Barbenheimer.

Here’s the full lineup of talent for Actors on Actors this season:

Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo (December 4)

Margot Robbie and Cillian Murphy (December 5)

Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway (December 6)

Halle Bailey and Rachel Zegler (December 7)

Emma Stone and Bradley Cooper (December 8)

Jeffrey Wright and Taraji P. Henson (December 9)

Carey Mulligan and Michael Fassbender (December 10)

Colman Domingo and Jacob Elordi (December 11)

Natalie Portman and Paul Mescal (December 12)

Greta Lee and Andrew Scott (December 13)

Alden Ehrenreich and Da’Vine Joy Randolph (December 14)

Annette Bening and Julianne Moore (December 15)

What a gift for the end of the year! If you want to find out where you can see the films that many of these stars are in contention for, check out our list of 2023 movie releases.

Lead Image Credit: Universal/Warner Bros.