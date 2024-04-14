Level Up Your Life

These Google Photo Editing Tools Will Be Free Soon

These Google Photo Editing Tools Will Be Free Soon

Google has announced that some of its AI-powered editing tools will soon be free to all Google Photos users. Previously, to use some of these tools, you would either need to be a Google Pixel user or have a paid Google One subscription.

The new features available to all Google Photos includes:

  • Magic Editor
  • Magic Eraser
  • Unblur
  • Portrait light
  • Portrait blur
  • HDR effect for photos and videos
  • Color pop
  • Sky suggestions
  • Cinematic photos
  • Styles in collage editor
  • Video effects

These features will be available within Google Photos on the Android and iOS apps as well as Chromebooks. You’ll need an Android phone with at least Android 8.0 an iOS device with iOS 15 and newer. For Chromebooks, you’ll need at least 3GB of RAM and ChromeOS 118 and newer.

Magic Editor, which was exclusive to the Pixel 8 series, uses generative AI to easily drag and drop objects in a photo. There is one catch: Android and iOS Google Photos users will be limited to ten Magic Editor saves per month. If you want more Magic Editor saves, you’ll need a Pixel device or a Google One subscription (the 2TB plan and above).

The AI tools will gradually start to roll out to Google Photos users starting May 15.

