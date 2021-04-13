Level Up Your Life

How to Edit Videos in Android’s Google Photos App

Brendan Hesse

Brendan Hesse

Published 3 hours ago: April 14, 2021 at 7:00 am -
Filed to:android
draftinstasizegooglegoogle photosmicrosoft photosoperating systemssnapseedsoftwaretechnology internetuniversal windows platform appsweb applications
How to Edit Videos in Android’s Google Photos App
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, hacks and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Lifehacker Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a fix.

Android users can finally access Google Photos’ upgraded video editor and its more than 30 new editing tools. The new features were announced back in February and launched first on iOS, and they’re rolling out for Android users starting today.

Unlike some of Google Photos’ other recent feature updates, the new video editor is available for free — no Google One subscription required. It’s also available for Pixel and non-Pixel Android devices alike. It’s rolling out via server-side update and should be available for most users soon, but it may take longer to show up on some devices.

To get started with these new tools, open a video in Google Photos, then tap the “Edit” icon at the bottom of the screen to load the in-app editor.

The new interface separates the available editing tools into four categories selectable from the bottom menu:

Screenshot: Brendan Hesse Screenshot: Brendan Hesse

  • Video: Trim your video’s length, mute audio, apply stabilisation, and export individual frames as image files.
  • Crop: Includes crop, rotation, and horizontal adjustment tools.
  • Adjust: Adjust your brightness, contrast, white point, warmth, tint, skin colour, vignette, and more.
  • Filters: Apply Google Photo’s image filters to your video footage.
  • More: Includes a “Markup” tool that you can use to draw or write over your clips. 

You can tinker around with the new settings as much as you like. Edited clips are saved as a new file and your changes do not affect the original unedited footage.

The update makes Google Photos much better for editing video, but there are still a few common features missing on both Android and iOS that keep the app from being a comprehensive post-production tool — like combining multiple recordings into a single video, adding transitions, or applying your own audio to clips while editing. Still, the new controls are a massive upgrade over the previous version of Google Photos’ video editing tools, which could only trim, rotate, and stabilise your recordings.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Brendan Hesse

Brendan Hesse

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.